Rafael Nadal will miss the French Open for the first time in 19 years after a hip injury ruled out the record 14-time men's singles champion.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who has won 22 major men's titles, also said he plans to retire after the 2024 season.

"I didn't make the decision, my body made the decision. To play Roland Garros is impossible," he said.

"Next year will be my last year on tour - that is my idea. If I keep going now I won't be able to make that happen."

Nadal, who turns 37 next month, has not played since sustaining the problem at the Australian Open in January.

Nadal has been practising in recent weeks, but not been fit enough to play a tournament in the run-up to Roland Garros.

The French Open starts in Paris on 28 May and runs until 11 June.

More to follow.