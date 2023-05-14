Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 in the 2022 men's singles final to claim a record-extending 14th French Open title

The world's top tennis players gather in Paris later this month for the French Open.

Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and both he and Serbia's Novak Djokovic have a chance to claim a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title.

But their build-ups to the event have been disrupted, which could open the door for US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, who retained his Madrid Open title this month and is set to arrive at Roland Garros as world number one.

British women's number one Emma Raducanu will miss the clay-court Grand Slam while she recovers from hand and ankle surgery.

Here are the key dates and details you need to know before the start of the clay-court Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

When does the French Open start?

The French Open main draw starts on Sunday, 28 May and runs until Sunday, 11 June. Qualifying for the tournament starts on Monday, 22 May.

Who are the top seeds in the singles?

The seedings will be determined by world ranking before the draw.

As things stand, Spain's Alcaraz is set to arrive in Paris as men's world number one, replacing Djokovic - who has been in patchy form in recent weeks - at the top when the latest rankings are published next week.

Fourteen-time champion Nadal, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 10 last month, having been struggling with a hip injury that has kept him out of action since January's Australian Open.

Cameron Norrie is Britain's highest ranked player at 13th, according to the most recent rankings on 8 May.

In the women's draw, defending champion Iga Swiatek is the world number one and the Pole is poised for an intriguing battle with world number two Aryna Sabalenka as the Belarusian seeks back-to-back Grand Slam titles following her Australian Open victory.

There will be no British women among the 32 seeds.

French Open men's top players by ranking 1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6. Andrey Rublev (Russia*) 2. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 7. Holger Rune (Denmark) 3. Daniil Medvedev (Russia*) 8. Jannik Sinner (Italy) 4. Casper Ruud (Norway) 9. Taylor Fritz (United States) 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 10. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

French Open women's top players by ranking 1. Iga Swiatek (Poland) 6. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) 2. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus*) 7. Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 3. Jessica Pegula (United States) 8. Maria Sakkari (Greece) 4. Caroline Garcia (France) 9. Daria Kasatkina (Russia*) 5. Coco Gauff (United States) 10. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

*denotes playing under a neutral flag

Which British players are competing?

British men's number one Cameron Norrie leads British singles hopes in Paris, with the men's draw also set to feature three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Kyle Edmund.

Raducanu's absence leaves no Britons on the women's singles main-draw entry list but this could still change depending on other withdrawals.

But there are several British women hoping to come through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw, including Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Katie Boulter, Heather Watson, Lily Miyazaki and Francesca Jones.

There are also British men in qualifying action, with Ryan Peniston, Liam Broady and Jan Choinski bidding to come through.

The men's doubles is likely to feature a strong British contingent, including a trio of Grand Slam champions in Jamie Murray, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

There will also be British interest in the wheelchair events through players including Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid and Lucy Shuker. Those events start on 6 June.

When is the draw taking place?

The draw is on Thursday, 25 May at 13:00 BST.

What is the tournament schedule for the singles?

28 May - men's and women's first round (from 10:00 BST)

29 May - men's and women's first round (from 11:00, night session from 19:30)

30 May - men's and women's first round (from 11:00, night session from 19:30)

31 May - men's and women's second round (from 11:00, night session from 19:30)

1 June - men's and women's second round (from 11:00, night session from 19:30)

2 June - men's and women's third round (from 10:00, night session from 19:30)

3 June - men's and women's third round (from 11:00, night session from 19:30)

4-5 June - men and women's fourth round (from 11:00, night session from 19:30)

6-7 June - men's and women's quarter-finals (from 11:00, night session from 19:30)

8 June - women's semi-finals (from 14:00)

9 June - men's semi-finals (from 13:45)

10 June - women's final (from 14:00)

11 June - men's final (from 14:00)