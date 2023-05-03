Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray's six previous meetings with Monfils all came at ATP Masters 1000 events or Grand Slams

Andy Murray's preparations for the French Open continued with a clay-court win over Gael Monfils at an ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

Murray, 35, decided to play in the event - a level below the main ATP Tour - after losing in the Monte Carlo and Madrid first rounds in April.

The Briton won 6-3 6-2 against fellow veteran Monfils, who has slipped to 322nd in the rankings after injury.

Murray, ranked 52nd in the world, plays France's Laurent Lokoli in round two.

The three-time Grand Slam champion travelled to Aix-en-Provence for some more time on the match court as he prepares for the French Open, which starts on 28 May.

Murray has played little on the clay since having career-threatening hip surgery four years ago, losing both his matches on the surface this year before this event.

After one-sided losses to Australia's Alex de Minaur in Monte Carlo and Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori in Madrid, he earned a morale-boosting win over France's former world number six Monfils.

Murray remains focused on a return to Roland Garros for only his second appearance at the Grand Slam tournament since he reached the semi-finals in 2017.