Emma Raducanu posted a photo of herself with her racquet-playing hand bandaged

British number one Emma Raducanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon while she recovers from hand and ankle surgery "for the next few months".

She posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her right hand bandaged, saying she was having a "minor procedure" on both hands.

Raducanu, 20, has been hampered by a series of injuries since her stunning 2021 US Open victory.

"It pains me to say I will miss the summer events," she wrote.

"I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts," Raducanu wrote in a social media post. external-link

"It is is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands.

"I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try to heal it. Unfortunately it is not enough."

The injury brought an early end to her season in 2022 and the problem has since flared up at various points this year, including last week when she withdrew from the Madrid Open just hours before she was scheduled to play her first-round match.

She is set to drop out of the top 100 in the world rankings next week and is likely to be replaced by Jodie Burrage as British number one in the coming weeks.

She will miss the French Open, which starts later this month, as well as the grass-court season including Wimbledon, while it remains to be seen whether she will have recovered in time for the US Open, which gets underway at the end of August.

How Raducanu has struggled with injuries since US Open win

After her incredible run to the US Open title in September 2021, where she became the first qualifier to win and also did so without dropping a set, Raducanu's bid to build on that success has been repeatedly derailed by a series of injuries, niggles and illness.

They have stopped her making deeper runs at tournaments, with the Briton failing to go beyond the second round at any of the Grand Slams since her New York triumph and she has also not won any more titles on the tour.

