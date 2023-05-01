Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic is tied with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam titles in the men's game

World number one Novak Djokovic will be able to play at this year's US Open after the United States confirmed international travellers will no longer need to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner, 35, was forced to miss last year's tournament because of his vaccination status.

He also missed the past two Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami.

But US policy will change on 12 May, allowing Serb Djokovic to return to Flushing Meadows in August.

"Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," the White House said in a statement.

Despite applying for special permission to enter the United States, Djokovic withdrew from Indian Wells in March because he was still unable to enter the country.

He won the Australian Open in January, a year after he was deported from the country on the eve of the 2022 tournament because he had not been vaccinated.

Although injury kept him out of the ongoing Madrid Open, Djokovic is due to begin his bid for an overall men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open later this month.