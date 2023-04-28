Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to complete a double of Barcelona and Madrid titles for the second successive season

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz survived a huge scare against Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori as his defence of the Madrid Open title began with a hard-fought comeback win.

Spain's Alcaraz, who turns 20 next week, overcame a slow start to win 2-6 6-4 6-2 against the world number 41.

Alcaraz is the favourite to win the Masters 1000 event on the clay of Madrid, with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal absent because of injury.

Alcaraz, who won the Barcelona title last week, plays Grigor Dimitrov next.

Bulgaria's Dimitrov, seeded 26th, won 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-2) against France's Gregoire Barrere in his second-round match.

Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev moved into the last 32 with a 6-2 6-4 success against Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka, but the struggles of Norway's Casper Ruud - who was seeded third - continued with a 6-3 6-4 defeat by Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi.

Ruud, who reached the French Open and US Open finals last year, has only won back-to-back matches at one tournament this year - when he won the Estoril title.

Meanwhile, Britain's former world number one Andy Murray has been granted a wildcard into next week's clay-court ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

Murray, 35, lost to Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori in the Madrid first round on Thursday and needs matches on the clay to prepare for the French Open, which starts on 28 May.

An all-British match saw Heather Watson beat Harriet Dart 3-6 6-4 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of an ITF event - the level below the main WTA Tour - in Corsica.