Stuttgart Open: Iga Swiatek beats Aryna Sabalenka to retain title
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
World number one Iga Swiatek defended her Stuttgart Open title with a straight-set win over Aryna Sabalenka.
Poland's Swiatek defeated the Belarusian world number two 6-3 6-4 in a repeat of last year's final.
It was her first tournament since recovering from a rib injury that forced her to miss the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers and Miami Open.
"I want to thank my team because it has been such an intense time," said the 21-year-old.
Swiatek is the first player to win back-to-back Stuttgart titles since Angelique Kerber in 2015 and 2016, with Sabalenka suffering her third successive final defeat in the final.
It was the first time a women's world number one had faced the world number two on clay since Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova in the 2013 French Open final.
Swiatek is preparing to defend her French Open title at Roland Garros from 28 May.
