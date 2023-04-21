Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic is hoping to win the French Open for a third time next month

World number one Novak Djokovic is out of the Srpska Open thanks to a straight-set defeat by fellow Serb Dusan Lajovic in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, 35, was beaten 6-4 7-6 (8-6) by the world number 70 in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

It is a further blow to Djokovic as he builds up to next month's French Open.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Lajovic. "It's the biggest win of my career. Beating him is something I didn't even think was possible, but it happened."

Djokovic, who suffered a shock defeat by Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, has been troubled by a right elbow problem.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had surgery on the joint in 2018 and said it was "not in an ideal condition" going into the Srpska Open, though he did not wear any strapping against Lajovic like he did in the defeat by Musetti last week.

It was just Djokovic's second tournament since early March, having missed Indian Wells and the Miami Open after being denied entry to the United States.

He will begin his quest for an overall men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros on 28 May.