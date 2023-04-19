Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Seventh seed Cameron Norrie received a bye in the opening round of the Barcelona Open

British number one Cameron Norrie claimed a comfortable straight-set victory over qualifier Pavel Kotov to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open.

The world number 13 won 6-1 6-2 in one hour 15 minutes on the clay.

Norrie, 27, broke twice in each set to win his first match against the 108th-ranked Russian.

Britain's Dan Evans is in action later on Wednesday against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi.

Norrie, who won a clay-court title at the Rio Open in February, will face either Australia's Jason Kubler or Italy's ninth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

Musetti, 21, produced a shock victory over world number one Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters last week before being knocked out by compatriot Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Fourth seed Sinner reached the third round in Barcelona with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Fellow seeds Alex de Minaur, of Australia, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Canadian Denis Shapovalov also made it through to the last 16.