Close menu

Barcelona Open: Britain's Cameron Norrie cruises past qualifier Pavel Kotov into last 16

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie in second-round action at the Barcelona Open
Seventh seed Cameron Norrie received a bye in the opening round of the Barcelona Open

British number one Cameron Norrie claimed a comfortable straight-set victory over qualifier Pavel Kotov to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open.

The world number 13 won 6-1 6-2 in one hour 15 minutes on the clay.

Norrie, 27, broke twice in each set to win his first match against the 108th-ranked Russian.

Britain's Dan Evans is in action later on Wednesday against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi.

Norrie, who won a clay-court title at the Rio Open in February, will face either Australia's Jason Kubler or Italy's ninth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

Musetti, 21, produced a shock victory over world number one Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters last week before being knocked out by compatriot Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Fourth seed Sinner reached the third round in Barcelona with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Fellow seeds Alex de Minaur, of Australia, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Canadian Denis Shapovalov also made it through to the last 16.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured