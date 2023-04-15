Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andrey Rublev is looking to win the 13th ATP Tour tournament of his career

Russia's Andrey Rublev reached the Monte Carlo Masters final with a 5-7 6-1 6-3 victory over American Taylor Fritz in a rain-interrupted semi-final.

The first set featured seven breaks of serve before Fritz won it, although Rublev fought back to take the second.

With the deciding set on serve, the players were off court for more than an hour because of the rain.

Fifth seed Rublev, 25, then broke Fritz's serve in the first game after the restart on his way to the win.

Italy's Jannik Sinner meets Holger Rune of Denmark in the other semi-final, with the final scheduled for Sunday.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and third seed Daniil Medvedev lost in the quarter-finals on Friday, while world number one Novak Djokovic was knocked out in the third round.