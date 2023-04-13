Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jannik Sinner reached the final of the Miami Open earlier in April

Italian seventh seed Jannik Sinner came back from a set and match point down to beat Hubert Hurkacz to reach the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals.

Italy's Sinner, a Monaco quarter-finalist last year, beat the Pole 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1.

Sinner will play world number one Novak Djokovic or compatriot Lorenzo Musetti next.

However, fourth seed Casper Ruud was stunned by German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff earlier on Thursday.

Norway's Ruud was beaten 6-1 7-6 (8-6) by world number 100 Struff, a result which ended his nine-match winning run on clay that stretched back to July 2022.

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt was present on the fifth day in Monte Carlo to watch Sinner secure his spot in the quarter-finals.

After struggling in the first set, Sinner was forced into a tie-break in the second, where he saved match point before rallying to force a deciding set.

The Italian then got himself ahead and secured the win as Hurkacz faded, with the match ended on a double fault by the Pole.

Sixth seed Holger Rune is also through to the last eight as Italian Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the tournament with an abdominal injury.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic are also in action later.