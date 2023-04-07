Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jones was told told by doctors from an early age that she would never be able to have a professional tennis career

Britain's Francesca Jones reached her first WTA semi-final in Bogota as Dan Evans advanced to the semi-finals of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech.

Jones, ranked 817th in the world, beat Brazil's world number 101 Laura Pigossi 6-4 6-2 at the Copa Colsanitas.

The 22-year-old will face second seed Tatjana Maria of Germany in Saturday's semi-final.

British number two Evans progressed with a straight-set win over Italian world number 201 Andrea Vavassori.

Evans, who ended a six-match losing streak in the clay-court event's previous round, trailed 5-3 in the second set but recovered to win 6-3 7-5.

The 32-year-old will play Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, who beat Dutch fourth seed Tallon Griekspoor 6-3 2-6 6-2, next.

Jones' impressive run in Colombia continues, her having defeated third seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain before knocking out Canada's Carol Zhao, ranked 174th in the world, in the last 16.

Jones was told at an early age by doctors that she would never have a professional tennis career, having been born with three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on her right foot and four toes on her left.

Elsewhere, the top four seeds reached the semi-finals of the Charleston Open.

American top seed Jessica Pegula will face defending champion Belinda Bencic after beating Spain's Paula Badosa 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

Switzerland's Bencic, the fourth seed, beat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-3.

Alexandrova's compatriot, Anna Kalinskaya, retired from her match against the second-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur when 6-0 4-1 down.

Another Russian, third seed Daria Kasatkina, overcame American Madison Keys 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-2.