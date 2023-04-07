Dan Evans beats Andrea Vavassori to reach Grand Prix Hassan II semi-finals
Dan Evans reached the semi-finals of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech with a straight-set win over Italian world number 201 Andrea Vavassori.
After a comfortable first set the British number two trailed 5-3 in the second but recovered to progress 6-3 7-5.
Second seed Evans, 32, faces Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena or Dutch fourth seed Tallon Griekspoor next.
He ended a six-match losing streak in the clay-court event's previous round.
