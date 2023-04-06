Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans had not previously won since beating Jeremy Chardy in the Australian Open second round on 19 January

Dan Evans ended a six-match losing streak with a win over Australia's Alexei Popyrin to reach the Grand Prix Hassan II quarter-finals in Marrakech.

British number two Evans, whose last win came in the Australian Open second round in January, triumphed 6-1 6-3 over the world number 95.

Evans, ranked 30th in the world, is seeded second at the clay tournament in Morocco and received a first-round bye.

He will face either Italian Andrea Vavassori or Spain's Jaume Munar next.

"It was a tough match. I played well," said 32-year-old Evans. "I haven't won for a few tournaments, so it was important to win again.

"I enjoyed the match and it was good fun."