Dan Evans: British number two ends six-match losing streak at Grand Prix Hassan II
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Dan Evans ended a six-match losing streak with a win over Australia's Alexei Popyrin to reach the Grand Prix Hassan II quarter-finals in Marrakech.
British number two Evans, whose last win came in the Australian Open second round in January, triumphed 6-1 6-3 over the world number 95.
Evans, ranked 30th in the world, is seeded second at the clay tournament in Morocco and received a first-round bye.
He will face either Italian Andrea Vavassori or Spain's Jaume Munar next.
"It was a tough match. I played well," said 32-year-old Evans. "I haven't won for a few tournaments, so it was important to win again.
"I enjoyed the match and it was good fun."