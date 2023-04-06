Close menu

Dan Evans: British number two ends six-match losing streak at Grand Prix Hassan II

Dan Evans
Evans had not previously won since beating Jeremy Chardy in the Australian Open second round on 19 January

Dan Evans ended a six-match losing streak with a win over Australia's Alexei Popyrin to reach the Grand Prix Hassan II quarter-finals in Marrakech.

British number two Evans, whose last win came in the Australian Open second round in January, triumphed 6-1 6-3 over the world number 95.

Evans, ranked 30th in the world, is seeded second at the clay tournament in Morocco and received a first-round bye.

He will face either Italian Andrea Vavassori or Spain's Jaume Munar next.

"It was a tough match. I played well," said 32-year-old Evans. "I haven't won for a few tournaments, so it was important to win again.

"I enjoyed the match and it was good fun."

