Daniil Medvedev's victory at the 2021 US Open remains his only Grand Slam title

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev won the Miami Open title for the first time by beating Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The in-form Russian fourth seed, 27, broke serve twice in the opening set before easing to a 7-5 6-3 victory.

It is the fifth Masters 1,000 crown of his career and his fourth ATP title of 2023 following wins in Dubai, Doha and Rotterdam.

Medvedev wrapped up victory in just over 90 minutes in Miami.

The Russian, a runner-up at Indian Wells last month, continued his impressive form with a slick display in hot conditions as Sinner tired in the second set after putting up a fight early on.

Italy's Sinner, the world number 11, claimed a shock win over top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals but could not recreate that display in the final.

World number five Medvedev became the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1981 to reach a fifth consecutive ATP final when he beat fellow Russian Karen Khachanov in the last four.

He is yet to lose to 21-year-old Sinner in six meetings and also got the better of the Italian in the Rotterdam final in February.