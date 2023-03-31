Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Sinner lost to Alcaraz in the semi-finals at Indian Wells a fortnight ago

Jannik Sinner came from a set down to claim a shock win over top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the Miami Open semi-finals.

The Italian overcame the Spaniard 6-7 6-4 6-2 to book a meeting with Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The loss ends Alcaraz's brief return as world number one, with Novak Djokovic set to regain top spot on Monday.

Former world number one Medvedev became the first player since 1981 to reach a fifth consecutive ATP final after beating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov.

Medvedev, 27, was not at his very best but wore down his childhood friend Khachanov to win 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-3 and emulate Ivan Lendl's run 42 years ago.

He will now face Sinner after the world number 11 fought back from trailing by two break points at 3-4 down in the second set.

The 21-year-old claimed 19 of 21 points to clinch the set and moved on to a 2-0 advantage in the decider.

Alcaraz, 19, rallied briefly but it was not enough as he suffered from leg cramps in the final set.

"I started to feel better but of course Jannik was better than me in the third set. That's the truth," said the Spaniard, who defeated Sinner in straight sets at the same stage en route to winning at Indian Wells a fortnight earlier.

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova beat Sorana Cirstea to reach the women's final.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, 33, won 7-5 6-4 to end the Romanian world number 74's surprise run.

Kvitova, who fought back from facing two set points at 5-4 in the opener, faces Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in Saturday's final and will aim to end the Kazakh's 13-match winning streak.

Medvedev 'happy' at Wimbledon decision

On the day when Wimbledon lifted its ban on Russian and Belarusian players, one Russian was guaranteed to reach the final of the prestigious Masters tournament in Miami.

Medvedev moved into Sunday's final at the expense of 26-year-old Khachanov, with the victory coming hours after the announcement by the All England Club.

The pair are among the players from the two nations allowed to compete again at SW19 - after missing last year's Championships following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - providing they sign a declaration of neutrality.

"I'm happy to know about this. I always said that if I can play Wimbledon, I will be really happy to be there," said Medvedev, who won his only major title to date at the 2021 US Open.

"It's a tournament I love. That's the only Slam where I haven't been in the quarters yet. And I cannot say I hate grass. I really want to do well there."

Medvedev is a hard-court specialist and reached another final on the surface - though the first of his career in Miami - by edging past Khachanov.

A tight match featured a tie-break to decide the first set, followed by single breaks of serve in the second and third, as fourth seed Medvedev earned his 23rd win in his past 24 matches.

Medvedev won consecutive titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai before losing in the Indian Wells final to Alcaraz.