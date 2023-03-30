Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev is aiming for a 19th ATP title of his career and a fourth triumph in 2023

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev continued his fine form by reaching the Miami Open semi-finals with a straight-set win over American qualifier Christopher Eubanks.

Russian fourth seed Medvedev won 6-3 7-5 in a commanding performance.

The 2021 US Open champion has won 22 of his past 23 matches, reaching the last four at a fifth straight ATP event.

Medvedev, 27, will play fellow Russian Karen Khachanov or Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the last four.

Whoever he plays, Medvedev will be considered the favourite to reach another final as he continues to show he is back to his best.

After winning consecutive titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, Medvedev was beaten in the Indian Wells final by Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz in what was his only below-par performance in recent weeks.

But he remains course to have an opportunity in Miami to avenge that defeat, with 19-year-old Alcaraz in the opposite side of the draw and playing his quarter-final against American ninth seed Taylor Fritz later on Thursday.

Medvedev came under pressure early on in his match against Eubanks - a qualifier who was left in tears after reaching his first ATP quarter-final - and fought off five break points in a testing fourth game with some nerveless serving.

With Eubanks leading 3-2, a rain delay forced the players off court for about half hour.

The American passed the time by chatting to Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, but Medvedev showed his quality when they returned by rattling off the next four games for the opening set.

A tight start to the second start swung the way of Medvedev when he broke for 4-2 and it seemed closing out victory would be a formality.

However, 26-year-old Eubanks, who will rise into the top 100 for the first time, immediately broke back before Medvedev broke again in what proved to be the final game as the American's superb run ended when he mishit a return on the third match point.

In the women's singles, Czech 15th seed Petra Kvitova takes on Russian 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova before Kazakhstan's reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina meets American third seed Jessica Pegula in a clash between two of the WTA Tour's in-form players.