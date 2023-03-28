Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Great Britain are the only nation who have competed in all editions of the Davis Cup since it began in 1900

Manchester will host one of the group stages of this year's Davis Cup Finals, bringing the competition to the city for the first time in almost 30 years.

The AO Arena will hold one of the four group stages from 12 to 17 September, with the three other European host cities yet to be announced.

The men's team competition features 16 countries in four groups, and the top two from each reach November's Finals.

Great Britain beat Colombia 3-1 last month to qualify for the group stage.

