Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie won the Rio Open two weeks ago and was on an eight-match winning run

British number one Cameron Norrie's run in Indian Wells ended with an error-strewn defeat against American Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals.

Norrie, who won the event in 2021, was well below his best and beaten 6-4 6-4 by the 25-year-old 14th seed.

Norrie, 27, the 10th seed, looked unusually flat at times and made 28 unforced errors.

Tiafoe will play Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the semi-final.

He reached the semi-final of the US Open last year but this is the first time he has reached the last four of a Masters 1000 event.

"It is big," he said. "I'm super happy about today.

"I have been playing really well all week. I am happy being here."

The opening stages of the match were interrupted by drizzle in the desert but afterwards Tiafoe was comfortably the better player in windy conditions.

He broke serve at 3-3 in the first set before closing out the set and soon took a 5-2 lead in the second.

Norrie won the next two games but Tiafoe closed out the match on his serve on the second attempt.

The defeat ends the British singles interest in Indians Wells, one of the most high-profile tournaments outside of the Grand Slams, after Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu were beaten on Tuesday.