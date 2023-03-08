Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Emma Raducanu has not played since the Australian Open in January

Emma Raducanu will "hopefully" be able to play at Indian Wells but says last year's wrist problem has returned.

The 20-year-old British number one is due to play Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Thursday in the 16,000-capacity Stadium 1.

But Raducanu had strapping on both of her wrists during Wednesday's one-hour practice session with her coach Sebastian Sachs.

"The same issue that I had last year has stared to flare back up," she said.

Speaking to BBC Sport, she added: "I've definitely been managing my load. It's something that has just come back, so I'm trying to be as cautious as possible.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be there tomorrow.

"I think we always play through pain and it's just a matter of how much can you take - I'm looking forward to hopefully being out there tomorrow."

The injury, which forced Raducanu to end last season early and miss the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow, only affects her right wrist.

There were not too many signs of discomfort in Wednesday's practice session, although she did take her hand off the racquet a couple of times.

It was the first time Raducanu had practised since the weekend, and on Tuesday she pulled out of the Eisenhower Cup exhibition event in which she had been due to play mixed doubles with fellow Briton Cameron Norrie.

Fresh concerns about her wrist follow a bout of tonsillitis, which cost Raducanu the chance to play in last week's ATX Open in Austin, Texas.

"It affected me bad for the short term so I haven't prepared much. I've probably never felt so sick in my life," said Raducanu.

"When it rains, it pours. This and the infection - it's obviously a challenge. My preparation hasn't been ideal. I played on the weekend and then I rested it - it's how you manage things when you aren't prepared."

Raducanu - the 2021 US Open champion - has been able to play just four matches so far this season.