Murray was beaten in straight sets by former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev at the Qatar Open final last month

Andy Murray says he expects Wimbledon will allow Russians and Belarusians to compete this summer and he will "not be going nuts if that is the case".

The British former world number one donated more than £500,000 of his 2022 prize money to help Ukrainian children affected by the Russian invasion.

He has previously said he was "not supportive" of last year's ban.

And he expressed similar sentiments with an announcement about this year's championships approaching.

"It's a really difficult one and I do feel for the players who weren't able to play last year - but I also understand the situation and why it's really hard for Wimbledon to make a call on it as well," Murray told BBC Sport.

"My understanding is that they are going to be allowed to play and I'm not going to be going nuts if that is the case.

"But if Wimbledon went down another route I would be understanding of that."

Last year's Wimbledon was stripped of ranking points as a result of the ban and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) was fined £1.4m by the ATP and WTA for excluding players from the preceding tour events.

Murray was speaking at Indian Wells, where he is preparing to play Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina in the first round on Thursday.

If Murray reaches the third round he could face compatriots Dan Evans or Jack Draper, who might come up against each other in the second round.

"To be honest, I don't really care that much," Murray said, with a big smile on his face.

"Obviously I can see why it's interesting. And if Evo plays against Jack I'll be interested in the match.

"But I'm not particularly bothered by it and for me it's not going to impact me until the third round. I need to get there and this is not always a tournament where I have played amazing."

Murray has not been past the third round in the Californian desert since 2015, but did reach his first ATP final of the year in Doha 10 days ago.