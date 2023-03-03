Billie Jean King Cup: Coventry to host Great Britain v France qualifier
Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against France will be played in Coventry from 14-15 April.
The indoor match at the Coventry Building Society Arena will decide who reaches November's Finals tournament.
Last year Anne Keothavong's team lost to Australia in the semi-finals in Glasgow.
Former US Open champion and British number one Emma Raducanu was absent for that match due to injury and has also had a disrupted start to 2023.
The 20-year-old has played only four matches this season having turned her ankle in Auckland, and then taken time out to train after her second-round exit at the Australian Open.
She withdrew from this week's WTA tournament in Austin, Texas, because of tonsillitis.
Switzerland are the defending champions in the women's team competition - which was formerly the Fed Cup - and both they and Australia have qualified automatically for this year's Finals.
They will be joined by the winners of the nine qualifiers and the host nation, although a venue for the final has not yet been confirmed.