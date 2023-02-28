Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans is ranked 28 in the world

Britain's Dan Evans retired with injury in his first-round match against Croatia's Borna Coric at the Dubai Tennis Championship.

The match was level at 2-2 in the first set.

British number two Evans, 32, was playing with strapping to an ankle, but there has been no confirmation of the injury which forced him out.

He was the only Briton competing in the men's singles after Andy Murray pulled out on Monday.