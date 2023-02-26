Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray said following the Qatar Open final that he had to be 'mindful' about pushing his body too hard

Andy Murray has pulled out of this week's Dubai Tennis Championships.

On Saturday, the Briton, 35, played in his fourth ATP final since undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

After losing to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Qatar Open in Doha, Murray said he needed to be "a bit smarter" with managing his body.

"Andy has been dealing with a recurring hip injury that has unfortunately forced him out of Dubai," tournament organisers said on Monday.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray lost 6-4 6-4 to Russian third seed Medvedev at the end of a thrilling week which saw him overcome four three-set matches and eight match points en route to the Doha final.

It was the latest remarkable showing from the former world number one, now ranked 52, as he continues his resurgence since his career-saving hip surgery four years ago.

Having been denied his first Tour title in more than three years, Murray said of the physically demanding matches he had played: "At my age and with some of the issues that I've got, I do have to be mindful of those things.

"I cannot just keep going until something happens. I need to be a bit smarter with that."

Murray, who has a metal hip, reached the Australian Open third round in January after beating Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in five sets and then Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in another epic, which finished at 04:05 local time.

The Scot said following last year's US Open that his aim was to improve his ranking so that he can be seeded and avoid facing high-ranked players early in tournaments.

He plans to play next at the Indian Wells Masters in California, with the tournament beginning on Monday, 6 March.

The year's second Grand Slam, the French Open, begins on 28 May.

Compatriot Emma Raducanu was due to compete at this week's Austin Open but the 2021 US Open champion has withdrawn because of tonsillitis.