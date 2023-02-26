Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie fought back from a set and a break down to win in Rio de Janeiro

British number one Cameron Norrie beat top seed Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling Rio Open final to claim his fifth ATP singles title on Sunday.

The 27-year-old came from a set down to beat the Spaniard 4-6 6-4 7-5.

The victory comes just seven days after Norrie, ranked 13th in the world, lost to world number two Alcaraz in the final of the Argentina Open.

It is Norrie''s first title of 2023 and just his second on clay, having won the Lyon Open in 2022.

"It's so special to win this one especially after losing a couple of finals already this year," Norrie said post-match.

"I had to do it the tough way, I was a set and a break down and 0-30 on my serve.

"I managed to flick a switch and turn it around, so it was a good day."

