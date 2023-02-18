Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie will play in his fourth clay-court final

British number one Cameron Norrie beat Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets to reach the final of the Argentina Open.

The 27-year-old won 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 against the Peruvian, ranked 101st in the world.

It the second ATP Tour final Norrie has reached in 2023, after losing the Auckland Open final to France's Richard Gasquet in January.

Norrie will face top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the final on Sunday.

"It's going to be a tough one for sure, regardless of who I play," Norrie said external-link .

"I lost a tough final in Auckland, so hopefully I can get some good feelings back tomorrow in the final."

The Briton, who will be competing for a fifth career title, won his first and only clay-court crown last May when he beat Slovakia's Alex Molcan at the Lyon Open.

Varillas saved two set points at 4-5 and 5-6 in the opening set, but Norrie saved two break points in the final game to wrap up victory in one hour 54 minutes.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Russia's Daniil Medvedev beat Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-2 to reach the final of the Rotterdam Open.

He will face Italy's world number 14 Jannik Sinner, who triumphed over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 7-5 7-6 (7-5).

Meanwhile, Great Britain's Liam Broady beat home favourite Mubarak Shannan Zayid 6-1 6-1 in the first round of qualifying for the Qatar Open.