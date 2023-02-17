Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie helped Great Britain reach the Davis Cup Finals in Colombia earlier this month

Cameron Norrie battled back from a set down against Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach the Argentina Open semi-finals.

The British number one had lost the first set before play was briefly halted because of rain in Buenos Aires.

But the world number 12 dominated when the players returned to the court and overcame a second delay to seal a 5-7 6-0 6-3 win over Argentine Etcheverry.

Norrie will play Italian Juan Pablo Varillas or Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas for a place in Sunday's final.

Second seed Norrie narrowly avoided a shock defeat by Facundo Diaz Acosta to reach the last eight and he was once again forced to come from behind against the 82nd-ranked Etcheverry.

The home favourite was able to land the first blow with a break of serve in the 11th game and see out the first set before the rain arrived.

The delay allowed Norrie to reset and the Briton won nine of the following 10 games, levelling the contest before breaking for a 3-1 lead in the decider before play a second interruption.

Another break put him in total control, although Etcheverry did get one back before Wimbledon semi-finalist Norrie served out the win.

In the other half of the draw, top seed Carlos Alcaraz meets Serb Dusan Lajovic and Argentine Francisco Cerundolo plays Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

In Qatar, Poland's women's world number one Iga Swiatek thrashed Veronika Kudermetova 6-0 6-1 to set up a final against American second seed Jessica Pegula, who overcame Maria Sakkari 6-2 4-6 6-1.