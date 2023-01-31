Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Former world number two Alexander Zverev will not face disciplinary action following an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse.

The ATP investigation found there was "insufficient evidence" to substantiate claims made by the German's former girlfriend Olya Sharypova.

In 2020 she accused Zverev of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship, which he denies.

The ATP decision could be "re-evaluated should new evidence come to light".

