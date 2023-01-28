Close menu

Australian Open 2023: Wildcards Rinky Hijikata & Jason Kubler clinch surprise doubles title

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler
Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler had never played together before the Australian Open
Australian Open 2023
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates:16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Australian wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler claimed a stunning victory over Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski to win the men's doubles title at the Australian Open.

Hijikata and Kubler claimed a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win in front of a raucous home crowd on Rod Laver Arena.

The two, who had not played together before this year's major, beat seven top-20 ranked pairs to make the final.

"I don't know what to say - it's a pleasant surprise," said Kubler.

Hijikata and Kubler overwhelmed their opponents, who are doubles specialists but were appearing in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

They previously beat top seeds Neal Skupski of Great Britain and the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof in the quarter-finals.

They succeed compatriots Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis as doubles champions in Melbourne.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to play when Rinky asked me," Kubler said. "Two weeks later, we've got the trophy."

Hijikata added: "It's been ridiculous. I've never experienced anything like this.

"Kubs, I'm so glad you said yes to playing with me."

