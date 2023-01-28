Australian Open 2023: Wildcards Rinky Hijikata & Jason Kubler clinch surprise doubles title
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2023
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates:16-29 January
|Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app
Australian wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler claimed a stunning victory over Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski to win the men's doubles title at the Australian Open.
Hijikata and Kubler claimed a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win in front of a raucous home crowd on Rod Laver Arena.
The two, who had not played together before this year's major, beat seven top-20 ranked pairs to make the final.
"I don't know what to say - it's a pleasant surprise," said Kubler.
Hijikata and Kubler overwhelmed their opponents, who are doubles specialists but were appearing in a Grand Slam final for the first time.
They previously beat top seeds Neal Skupski of Great Britain and the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof in the quarter-finals.
They succeed compatriots Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis as doubles champions in Melbourne.
"I wasn't sure if I was going to play when Rinky asked me," Kubler said. "Two weeks later, we've got the trophy."
Hijikata added: "It's been ridiculous. I've never experienced anything like this.
"Kubs, I'm so glad you said yes to playing with me."
- Are you in need of a good night's sleep? Here are nine amazing facts to help you improve the quality of your sleep
- 'I hated his comedy': Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture