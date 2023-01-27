Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina to win Melbourne title
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2023
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
|Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app
Belarusian fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam singles title by fighting back to beat Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.
In an absorbing contest which showcased the power of both players, 24-year-old Sabalenka triumphed 4-6 6-3 6-4.
Sabalenka, who won under a neutral flag because of Belarus' support of Russia's war in Ukraine, hit 51 winners as her high-risk game paid off in Melbourne.
Kazakhstan's Rybakina was unable to add a second Slam to her Wimbledon title.
- Reaction to Australian Open women's final
- GB's Hewett wins first Melbourne men's wheelchair singles title
Instead it was Sabalenka who put her name on the exclusive list of people to win a major title as she fulfilled her long-seen potential.
Sabalenka could not convert her first three championship points - producing an edgy double fault, pulling a forehand wide and knocking a backhand long - but also held her nerve in between by saving a break point with a hefty first serve.
At the fourth opportunity, she finally got over the line when Rybakina hit a forehand long.
Sabalenka, full of elation and emotion, instantly fell to the court and covered her face as she cried in celebration.
After returning to her feet and hugging Rybakina, she walked over to her team for a celebration which also left her coach Anton Dubrov sobbing.
More to follow.
- Are you in need of a good night's sleep? Here are nine amazing facts to help you improve the quality of your sleep
- 'I hated his comedy': Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture