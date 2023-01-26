Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached his first Australian Open final after three previous defeats in semi-finals

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas has another chance to land his first Grand Slam title after reaching the Australian Open final by beating Russian Karen Khachanov in the Melbourne last four.

Third seed Tsitsipas, 24, won 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 against Khachanov, who was going for a maiden major final.

Tsitsipas lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 French Open final and might have the chance to avenge that loss.

Serbia's Djokovic plays American Tommy Paul in Friday's other semi-final.

Tsitsipas, who will become the world number one if he wins the title, eventually booked his place after recovering from Khachanov saving two match points in the third-set tie-break.

Another tight forehand saw a third chance disappear in what proved to be the final game, before he regained his composure to convert his fourth when a first serve was batted long by the 18th seed.

Asked what he was thinking when the match went into a fourth set, Tsitsipas said: "I thought about how hard I've worked to get to this position.

"But if you stick around, dedicate yourself even more, and concentrate even more in the important moments it pays off."

Nine-time champion Djokovic is the favourite to face Tsitsipas and takes on the unseeded Paul, who is competing in his first major semi-final, at 08:30 GMT on Friday.

The 35-year-old former world number one has won in Melbourne every time he has reached the last four and is aiming for a record-extending 10th title which would equal Rafael Nadal's record of 22 major men's titles.

Tsistipas feeling at home in Melbourne

At a tournament with a hard-court surface on which he thrives, and in a city where he is warmly backed by its large Greek population, Tsitsipas has long appeared destined for success at the Australian Open.

The towering youngster announced his arrival there with a famous 2019 win over defending champion Roger Federer in the fourth round, only for a captivating run to be ended when he was crushed by Rafael Nadal in his first semi-final appearance.

Long-time rival Daniil Medvedev ended his dreams at the last-four stage in both 2021 and 2022, with another Russian - this time, the powerful Khachanov - standing in his way this time.

Backed by a vocal crowd who waved Greek flags after virtually all of his winning points, Tsitsipas started confidently against a player who he had beaten in all of their five previous encounters.

Khachanov could not cope with Tsitsipas' pounding groundstrokes and dynamic athleticism as the world number four moved two sets ahead.

When Tsitsipas broke early in the third set and moved into a 5-4 lead which left him serving for the match, few on Rod Laver Arena expected anything other than a straight-set win.

However, nerves kicked in for Tsitsipas, who suddenly looked unsure with his groundstrokes, and Khachanov cut loose to extend the contest.

After a bathroom break before the fourth set, Tsitsipas returned free of the weight of expectation and broke Khachanov's serve at the first opportunity.

Dominant service games from that point ensured there would be no repeat of the previous set as he finally reached the final of what he calls his "home" Grand Slam event.

"I feel blessed for the fact I'm able to play tennis at this level and for many years I've wanted to put Greek tennis on the map - Maria [Sakkari] and I have done that, I think," Tsitsipas said.

"Coming from a small country like Greece I feel so grateful I get support like this.

"I never thought I would be treated so well here so I'm extremely happy I'm in the final now - let's see what happens."