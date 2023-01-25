Australian Open 2023 results: Alfie Hewett into wheelchair singles and doubles finals in Melbourne
|Australian Open 2023
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Britain's Alfie Hewett will contest two Australian Open finals after winning his semi-finals in both the wheelchair singles and doubles.
Hewett, the world number one in singles, defeated Japan's Takuya Miki 6-1 6-1 to reach his third successive singles final in Melbourne.
He and fellow Briton Gordon Reid then beat Daisuke Arai and Takashi Sanada, also of Japan, 6-4 6-4 in the doubles.
Hewett and Reid are chasing a fourth successive doubles title in Melbourne.
The second seeds will face Dutch duo Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren in the final.
Hewett will take on 16-year-old Tokito Oda of Japan for the singles title as he seeks a maiden crown at Melbourne Park.
The 25-year-old is a six-time Grand Slam singles champion - having won three apiece at the French Open and the US Open - but lost the past two Australian Open finals.
Fellow Briton Lucy Shuker could not follow them into qualifying for a final, as she and American partner Dana Mathewson lost 6-2 6-1 in the women's wheelchair doubles semi-finals to Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.
