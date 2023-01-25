Australian Open 2023 results: Alfie Hewett into wheelchair singles and doubles finals in Melbourne
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2023
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
|Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app
Britain's Alfie Hewett will contest two Australian Open finals after winning his semi-finals in both the wheelchair singles and doubles.
Hewett, the world number one in singles, defeated Japan's Takuya Miki 6-1 6-1 to reach his third successive singles final in Melbourne.
He and fellow Briton Gordon Reid then beat Daisuke Arai and Takashi Sanada, also of Japan, 6-4 6-4 in the doubles.
Hewett and Reid are chasing a fourth successive doubles title in Melbourne.
The second seeds will face Dutch duo Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren in the final.
Hewett will take on Tokito Oda of Japan for the singles title as he seeks a maiden crown at Melbourne Park.
The 25-year-old is a six-time Grand Slam singles champion - having won three apiece at the French Open and the US Open - but lost the past two Australian Open finals.
Fellow Briton Lucy Shuker could not follow them into qualifying for a final, as she and American partner Dana Mathewson lost 6-2 6-1 in the women's wheelchair doubles semi-finals to Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.
- Are you in need of a good night's sleep? Here are nine amazing facts to help you improve the quality of your sleep
- 'I hated his comedy': Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture