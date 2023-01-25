Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett lost last year's Australian Open final to Shingo Kunieda

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Alfie Hewett will contest two Australian Open finals after winning his semi-finals in both the wheelchair singles and doubles.

Hewett, the world number one in singles, defeated Japan's Takuya Miki 6-1 6-1 to reach his third successive singles final in Melbourne.

He and fellow Briton Gordon Reid then beat Daisuke Arai and Takashi Sanada, also of Japan, 6-4 6-4 in the doubles.

Hewett and Reid are chasing a fourth successive doubles title in Melbourne.

The second seeds will face Dutch duo Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren in the final.

Hewett will take on Tokito Oda of Japan for the singles title as he seeks a maiden crown at Melbourne Park.

The 25-year-old is a six-time Grand Slam singles champion - having won three apiece at the French Open and the US Open - but lost the past two Australian Open finals.

Fellow Briton Lucy Shuker could not follow them into qualifying for a final, as she and American partner Dana Mathewson lost 6-2 6-1 in the women's wheelchair doubles semi-finals to Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.