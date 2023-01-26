Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Elena Rybakina is in to her second Grand Slam final

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached another major final as she beat two-time winner Victoria Azarenka in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Rybakina, 23, won 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to end Azarenka's hopes of winning the title 10 years after her last triumph.

The Kazakh regained her composure in a nervy end to the first set before confidently dominating the second.

She will play either Belarusian fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka or unseeded Pole Magda Linette in Saturday's final.

The pair will follow Rybakina and Azarenka on to court in Thursday's second semi-final at Melbourne Park.

"I'm super happy to be in the final and play one more time here," said 22nd seed Rybakina, who will contest her second major final.

"It was different conditions, I couldn't play aggressive tennis and couldn't go so much for my shots but I was happy to win.

"I got a lot of experience from Wimbledon and I want to come on court [for the final] and enjoy the moment."

