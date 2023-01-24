Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Neal Skupski (left) and Wesley Koolhof are the world number one pair in men's doubles

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Neal Skupski and partner Wesley Koolhof were stunned by wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in the Australian Open men's doubles quarter-finals.

Skupski and Dutchman Koolhof were the top seeds but lost 6-3 6-1 to the Australian duo.

They had been hoping to reach back-to-back Grand Slam finals after finishing as runners-up at the 2022 US Open.

Hijikata and Kubler are playing their first tournament as a partnership.

They will take on eighth seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina in the last four.

But Skupski's Australian Open is not over as he plays in the mixed doubles semi-finals later on Wednesday, when he and American Desirae Krawczyk face Indian pair Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

Skupski and Krawczyk have won the past two Wimbledon mixed doubles titles but have never reached the final at Melbourne Park.