Australian Open 2023 results: Alfie Hewett beats Gordon Reid to reach semi-finals

From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett
Alfie Hewett lost last year's Australian Open final to the now retired Shingo Kunieda
Australian Open 2023
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Alfie Hewett continued his bid for a first Australian Open singles title with a win over doubles partner Gordon Reid to reach the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair event.

World number one Hewett, 25, beat compatriot Reid 6-2 6-4 to set up a semi-final meeting with Takuto Miki.

Hewett and Reid begin their doubles campaign against Miki and Joachim Gerard later on Wednesday.

The pair are chasing a fourth successive doubles title in Melbourne.

Hewett is a two-time finalist at Melbourne Park in the singles event, having won the French Open three times and the US Open twice.

