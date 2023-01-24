Australian Open 2023 results: Alfie Hewett beats Gordon Reid to reach semi-finals
|Australian Open 2023
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app
Britain's Alfie Hewett continued his bid for a first Australian Open singles title with a win over doubles partner Gordon Reid to reach the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair event.
World number one Hewett, 25, beat compatriot Reid 6-2 6-4 to set up a semi-final meeting with Takuto Miki.
Hewett and Reid begin their doubles campaign against Miki and Joachim Gerard later on Wednesday.
The pair are chasing a fourth successive doubles title in Melbourne.
Hewett is a two-time finalist at Melbourne Park in the singles event, having won the French Open three times and the US Open twice.