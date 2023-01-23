Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewett has won three French Open and two US Open singles titles

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Alfie Hewett began his reign as world number one with victory to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open men's wheelchair event.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Hewett, 25, became the top-ranked men's wheelchair tennis player following Shingo Kunieda's retirement on Sunday.

The top seed delivered a performance to match his new title with a commanding 6-1 6-0 win over Japan's Daisuke Arai.

Hewett will play doubles partner Gordon Reid or Dutchman Tom Egberink next.

Hewett is bidding for a first Australian Open singles title, having lost to Kunieda in last year's final.

The US Open champion started his title bid strongly, hitting 27 winners during his one hour and 22 minute victory.

Hewett and potential quarter-final opponent Reid will begin their bid for a fourth successive doubles title against Joachim Gerard and Takuto Niki on Wednesday.