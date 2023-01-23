Andy Murray exited the Australian Open after three marathon matches

Andy Murray has been tipped to "have a great Wimbledon" this summer by the man who helped convince the Scot to undergo his career-saving hip surgery.

Former world doubles number one Bob Bryan underwent the same operation a year before 35-year-old Murray.

Bryan thinks the Scot is "blazing it amazingly" despite exiting the Australian Open in the third round.

"Four or five years ago, like he wrote on his Instagram, he was told he would never play pro tennis again," he said.

"Now he's playing the most physical matches of the week and backing it up with incredible recovery."

Murray spent 10-and-a-half hours on court in victories over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis before falling just short against Roberto Bautista Agut.

"It's pretty much the story of the week, in my opinion," said Bryan, whose own surgery gave him an extra year and a bit on court before finally retiring in 2020 at the age of 42.

"It was really the only option. You're pretty much written off. For Andy, he is doing it on the singles court, which is a different situation altogether."

Bryan thinks Wimbledon will be a big target for Murray and coach Ivan Lendl as it is the surface that most favours the former British number one.

"I talked to Ivan Lendl. I said, 'How's the hip?' He's like, 'No problem at all'," Bryan said.

"The biggest thing is finding the balance because you have one new hip and you have one old hip and how your body kind of gets used to that and how the lower back feels. I think that was an adjustment for him at the start, but he's got it figured out.

"He works hard and he does the research and no-one's smarter than him. I think you're going to see some good years out of him coming up.

"I think he's going to have a great Wimbledon. He knows how to play on grass and I think that's the place where he really wants to do some damage."