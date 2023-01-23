Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
|Australian Open 2023
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury.
The Wimbledon runner-up, who was among the favourites to win the title at Melbourne Park, withdrew a day before his opening singles match.
"I'll be doing everything I can to get back to my best," the 27-year-old said on Instagram, alongside a photograph of himself in a hospital bed.
The Australian was also unable to defend his doubles crown.
Kyrgios, who withdrew because of a cyst growing in his meniscus, expects to be fully recovered to play at Indian Wells in March.
"To the real ones checking in and sending the vibes…. I love you," he added.
