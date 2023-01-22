Close menu

Australian Open results: Novak Djokovic beats Alex de Minaur; Andrey Rublev & Ben Shelton through

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

comments65

Novak Djokovic hits a backhand
Novak Djokovic won the first of his nine Australian Open titles in 2008
Australian Open 2023
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Novak Djokovic made light work of home hope Alex de Minaur as he continued his pursuit of a record-extending 10th men's title at the Australian Open.

Serbia's Djokovic, 35, still had his left thigh strapped but he looked in no trouble as he won 6-2 6-1 6-2.

The fourth seed will play Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

Rublev, seeded fifth, saved two match points - and fought back from 5-0 down in a final-set tie-break - to beat Danish teenager Holger Rune.

Later on Monday, the 25-year-old discovered he would face Djokovic after the former world number one had too much quality for 22nd seed De Minaur.

On the prospect of facing Djokovic, Rublev joked: "No-one wants to face Novak, I want to be in the other half of the draw."

Djokovic has been wearing strapping all tournament to protect a hamstring injury and asked for treatment in a medical timeout during his third-round win over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

But, despite the concerns of his fans, he moved freely in a confident win against De Minaur, which took two hours and six minutes.

"I kept my focus all the way through to play my best match of this year so far," said Djokovic.

"Tonight it wasn't obvious I was dealing with an injury. I didn't feel anything today, today was great."

De Minaur, who became the final Australian player to fall in the singles, was unable to cope with Djokovic's quality and precision from the baseline.

Rublev should provide a sterner examination - of Djokovic's fitness and his incredible record at Melbourne Park - when the pair meet on Wednesday.

Djokovic infamously did not play last year after a row about his vaccination status which led to court hearings and his eventual deportation.

On his return, he has continued from where he left off at what he calls his "second home", extending his winning streak there to 26 matches.

As well as a 10th Australian Open, Djokovic is going for a record-equalling 22nd men's Grand Slam title.

'A rollercoaster was easier than beating Rune'

Andrey Rublev
Andrey Rublev has never advanced beyond the quarter-finals at the Australian Open

Rublev earlier ended a dramatic match when he sealed a 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 (11-9) victory over 19-year-old Rune on Rod Laver Arena.

Rune served for the match at 5-3 in the final set and then had two match points on Rublev's serve when 6-5 up.

The Russian ultimately got over the line with a fortunate net-cord winner.

"It's not a rollercoaster. A rollercoaster is easier," said Rublev after his win.

"I was 5-2 down in the fifth set, 6-5 two match points and then 5-0 in a super tie-break. This is the first ever time I win a match like this.

"To be in the quarter-final is something I will remember for sure all my life. I have no words man, I am shaking."

Rublev looked to have taken control when he led by two sets to one and created three break points in the opening game of the fourth set moments after Rune had his heart-rate checked by medical staff.

But Rune fought back to take the fourth and then broke early in the decider.

From 5-3 down, Rublev won eight straight points to level up again but Rune again wrestled back the momentum, getting two match points on Rublev's serve only for the Russian to force a 10-point tie-break.

Rune raced into a 5-0 and 7-3 lead but was unable to build on his strong start as Rublev levelled at 7-7 before converting his third match point as the ball clipped the net and dropped on to Rune's side of the court.

Shelton's Australian Open run 'a dream'

Ben Shelton celebrates
Ben Shelton was ranked world number 569 last year

Ben Shelton said his Australian Open "has been a dream" after he beat fellow American JJ Wolf in another thrilling five-setter.

Shelton, whose trip to Melbourne is the first time he has left the United States, won 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

The 20-year-old son of former world number 55 Bryan Shelton is playing in only his second Grand Slam.

The left-hander was ranked 569 in the world last year but has risen to 89.

"It's been a dream so far, it's been a real pleasure playing on John Cain [Arena]," he said.

"Thanks to everyone who came out the last two matches, it's been amazing - you guys are the best."

He faces another American, Tommy Paul, in the last eight. Paul defeated Spanish 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-5.

Unseeded Paul is also into his first Grand Slam quarter-final having lost in the second round in his past two visits to Melbourne.

Bautista Agut had been involved in a lengthy four-set match with Britain's Andy Murray in the third round.

Comments

Join the conversation

65 comments

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 12:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 12:24

    Can someone explain how these matches are still ongoing after Murray won the tournament? I could've sworn he won the tournament last week with the reaction to a first or second round win?? Did they play a separate tournament now and is Andy in this one???

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 12:23

    Make it an automatic fine if they show impatience to the ball boys/girls.
    Mr Djocko seems to believe they are his unpaid skivvies with his thoughtless me me me demenour.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 12:11

    Djokovic looked in sharp form today, I doubt the likes of Rublev and Tsitsipas can beat him (barring injury). 22nd GS seems like a formality now.

  • Comment posted by Frigid Stars, today at 12:11

    He's definitely in the top 20 of all time

    • Reply posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 12:13

      OliverDMcCall replied:
      Yeah, just take away the zero.

  • Comment posted by BatsmanThirdMan, today at 12:09

    Amazing how a scoreline of 6-2,6-2,6-1 still took over two hours and a close women's game will still usually last less time. And they get paid the same as the men?!!

    • Reply posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, today at 12:17

      Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar replied:
      Women’s pay per hour is far, far higher than the men get. So much for equal pay…

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 12:07

    Swaitek V Rybakina was one of the greatest battles ever on a tennis court..Guaff V Ostapenko was almost as good too.
    Ostapenko is IMO the greatest returner of a serve ever to be on a tennis court.
    Rybakina is a great Champion...Never a hint of oncourt tantums,never a hint of an inflated ego.Never a hint of being inferior to Swaitek or any of them.Getting no points for Wimbledon was wrong.

  • Comment posted by go green go broke, today at 12:05

    Great player, just not a likeable person.

    • Reply posted by Jollifant, today at 12:10

      Jollifant replied:
      You have a choice whether to be ignorant and stupid or not. Exercise it!

  • Comment posted by VikingPower, today at 12:04

    So Djokovic wasn’t injured after all, what a surprise! He always seems to pretend to be injured for a few rounds and needing medical timeouts, only to suddenly play without any issues at all. It’s getting quite ridiculous. I really think players should be losing a game if they take a medical TO to stop the TO to be used tactically

    • Reply posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, today at 12:18

      Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar replied:
      Nadal would have hardly won a grand slam if they implemented the rules you suggest…

  • Comment posted by confluence, today at 12:02

    Novak is the greatest tennis player of all time. Some will point to Fed, others to Nadal, but the reality is this guy outshines them both in ALL surfaces. Rooting for Novak to win this.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 12:06

      pimbo replied:
      All surfaces? Getting carried away a bit in your own fantasy?

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 12:01

    I love watching Djokovic play. The purity and precision of his hitting is almost mesmeric at times.
    As long as he remains fit and focused, he should win the tournament.
    I liked the way Paul went about his match with Bautista Agut. It was full on attack, and worked. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 12:09

      pimbo replied:
      RBA is a 34-year old veteran counterpuncher, neat player, exemplary classical technique, dedicated and fit, but in the last one-two years of being top 50. Brits getting carried away a bit with may have elevated him without ground.

      A very good draw for Paul.

  • Comment posted by Kris, today at 11:57

    What an unbelievable player Djokovic is! To play at this level with this consistency at his age is mind boggling.

    • Reply posted by Imo, today at 12:04

      Imo replied:
      Yep, true professional. just needs to work a little on his personality and he'd be even more popular.

  • Comment posted by summercoat, today at 11:56

    I hope Djokovic smashes everyone and, as he lifts the trophy, gives the middle finger to all the low life scum who made life unnecessarily difficult for him a year ago.

    • Reply posted by SirLesPatterson, today at 12:04

      SirLesPatterson replied:
      His problems aren't over. The "low life scum" in the Aust government gave him a visa this year but he's still not allowed in the US. Bit early for a middle finger salute...

  • Comment posted by SirLesPatterson, today at 11:54

    There are players left in the draw who can stop Novax. They need to move him side to side and bring him in with drop shots and really put pressure on that hamstring. Demon couldn't do this, he doesn't have the shot variety or the power. Novax took control of points early and all Demon could do was defend. Rublev has the game to get Novax hobbling. Should be a much better watch.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 12:12

      pimbo replied:
      Tsitsipas has the game, perhaps now also the hunger to hurt Djokovic.

  • Comment posted by notinmyname, today at 11:54

    The sooner Alcaraz gets back the better.

  • Comment posted by Wh4t3v3r, today at 11:53

    That is the difference between a real champion and a whining player like A. Murray even not fit he outplays his opponents in 3 sets while the scotman even fit can not do it in 5

    • Reply posted by drchef, today at 11:58

      drchef replied:
      Hello M0ron

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 11:51

    He is still no match for Roger.

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, today at 11:51

    Not a pleasant person

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 11:53

      twinprime replied:
      When did you meet him and hang out?

  • Comment posted by Tim , today at 11:50

    This was the best possible match-up for Djokovic. De Minaur is very consistent but has no real weapons and not much of a serve. Djokovic could find rhythm but also finish points early when he wanted. Someone like Bautista Agut is similarly consistent but has more weapons than De Minaur.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 12:13

      pimbo replied:
      Agreed, De Minaur like Hewitt, a weaker Djokovic. He will never lose against that type of player.

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 11:45

    I thought today would be much closer. Remember seeing minaur at Wimbledon last year and he looked full of running etc. clearly Novak stepped it up today. If his leg holds out he will win the tournament.

    • Reply posted by pimbo, today at 12:15

      pimbo replied:
      Wrong playing style to hurt Djokovic. Djokovic literally does everything a bit better than De Minaur, who lacks a weapon. Result entirely predictable for people that play tennis, I am afraid.

