Andrey Rublev has never advanced beyond the quarter-finals at the Australian Open

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev saved two match points and recovered from 5-0 down in a final-set tie-break to beat Holger Rune and reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Rublev defeated the 19-year-old 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 (11-9) on Rod Laver Arena.

Danish ninth seed Rune served for the match at 5-3 in the final set and then had two match points on Rublev's serve when 6-5 up.

The Russian ultimately got over the line with a fortunate net-cord winner.

"It's not a rollercoaster, it's like they put a gun to your head. A rollercoaster is easier," said Rublev after his win.

"I was 5-2 down in the fifth set, 6-5 two match points and then 5-0 in a super tie-break. This is the first ever time I win a match like this.

"To be in the quarter-final is something I will remember for sure all my life. I have no words man, I am shaking."

Rublev could face Novak Djokovic next in the last eight with the nine-time champion taking on Australian Alex de Minaur in the fourth round later on Monday.

"No-one wants to face Novak, I want to be in the other half of the draw," Rublev joked.

Rublev looked to have taken control when he led by two sets to one and created three break points in the opening game of the fourth set moments after Rune had his heart-rate checked by medical staff.

But Rune fought back to take the fourth and then broke early in the decider.

From 5-3 down, Rublev won eight straight points to level up again but Rune again wrestled back the momentum, getting two match points on Rublev's serve only for the Russian to force a 10-point tie-break.

Rune raced into a 5-0 and 7-3 lead but was unable to build on his strong start as Rublev levelled at 7-7 before converting his third match point as the ball clipped the net and dropped on to Rune's side of the court.

Shelton's Australian Open run 'a dream'

Ben Shelton said his Australian Open "has been a dream" after he beat fellow American JJ Wolf in another thrilling five-setter.

Shelton, whose trip to Melbourne is the first time he has left the United States, won 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

The 20-year-old son of former world number 55 Bryan Shelton is playing in only his second Grand Slam.

The left-hander was ranked 569 in the world last year but has risen to 89.

He faces either Roberto Bautista Agut or Tommy Paul in the last eight.

"It's been a dream so far, it's been a real pleasure playing on John Cain [Arena]," he said.

"Thanks to everyone who came out the last two matches, it's been amazing - you guys are the best."