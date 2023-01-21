Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won the Australian Open title in 2020

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram reached the third round of the Australian Open men's doubles with victory over Alexei Popyrin and Marc Polmans.

Second seeds Salisbury and Ram beat the Australian pair 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-3.

They will play Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski for a place in the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Earlier, Britain's Jamie Murray and American Taylor Townsend reached the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

Murray and Townsend came from a set down to beat Nikola Mektic and Demi Schuurs 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 10-5.

They could face Britain's Neal Skupski and partner Desirae Krawczyk in the last eight.