Lehecka (right) had not won a Grand Slam match before this tournament

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime became the sixth men's top-10 seed to exit the Australian Open when he lost to Czech player Jiri Lehecka in round four.

The sixth seed was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3) by Lehecka.

The top two seeds, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud, both lost in the second round while two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev was beaten on Friday.

Lehecka will face either Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner next.

Rising star Lehecka, 21, previously beat Britain's Cameron Norrie in the third round.

He had not won a Grand Slam match before this tournament but is now through to a first major quarter-final.

Auger-Aliassime becomes the final player to fall to the 'Netflix curse', which is supposedly causing players who featured in the recently released series Break Point to bow out of the Australian Open early.

Fellow stars Ruud, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz and Thanasi Kokkinakis have all lost, while Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic had to withdraw before the tournament began.