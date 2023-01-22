Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Ben Bartram is one of the rising stars of the sport

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Life hasn't always been easy for rising wheelchair tennis star Ben Bartram.

But the 17-year-old from Norfolk is ready to make a big impact at his first senior Grand Slam in Melbourne this week.

His Australian Open singles and doubles wildcard sees him join fellow Norfolk native Alfie Hewett - a key figure in his journey so far - and Hewett's fellow Grand Slam winner and Paralympic medallist Gordon Reid in the draw.

Bartram, who has a rare genetic condition that affects his skeletal development and his muscles, started playing tennis aged 11 after what he describes as a difficult period in his life.

"Before that, I hadn't played any sport for about a year and I was in quite a bad place," he told BBC Sport.

"I was lonely and sad and I struggled with anxiety in high school. I would put myself through the pain of walking just to try to feel normal.

"Tennis was a place where I felt normal. It has opened up a lot of opportunities for me and it is a great community to be part of."

Bartram won the US Open junior wheelchair titles in singles and doubles in September

Bartram has already had a stellar junior career and is rising steadily up the senior ranks. And the world number 17 wants to make the most of his latest chance to shine and use it as a stepping stone for the rest of 2023.

"I want to play well, enjoy it and give it everything I have," he said.

"Alfie was a massive role model when I was growing up and is still a big inspiration.

"It's weird to think I have gone from sitting at home watching him and Gordon play at Wimbledon to now playing alongside them.

"They have told me to enjoy it and take it all in."

Achievements for Bartram include becoming world number one junior (January to April 2021), beating British rival Dahnon Ward in September's US Open junior final at Flushing Meadows and an impressive run of form in the senior ranks last summer, which saw him win five titles in a row.

He will start his Melbourne singles campaign on Tuesday against Japanese world number 11 Takashi Sanada, another Grand Slam debutant.

Bartram could face his 16-year-old doubles partner and rising star Tokito Oda, also from Japan, in the quarter-finals.

Hewett, top seed after the retirement of Shingo Kunieda, opens against another Japanese player - Daisuke Arai - while Reid, who is coming back after a wrist injury affected his 2022 campaign, takes on Dutch player Tom Egberink and could face Hewett in the last eight.

Hewett and Reid will be chasing a fourth consecutive doubles title at Melbourne Park, while in the women's singles, Lucy Shuker opens against second seed Yui Kamiji, of Japan, and in the quad division, Andy Lapthorne takes on American David Wagner.

'Embrace the experience'

Bartram's rise up the rankings has impressed both Reid and Hewett, with the trio training together at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton earlier this month before heading to Australia.

"Ben loves a forehand rocket down the line," said Hewett. "We train together at the same venue in Norwich so I have been hitting with him for a few years.

"He will want to be competitive and want to win; to be part of your first Grand Slam is a special moment.

"You never forget your first one so hopefully he will enjoy it and embrace the experience.

"I don't think he would have expected to be playing at his first Grand Slam at this point.

"A year ago, he was playing at the Junior Wheelchair Masters and I'm sure he will be really relishing the chance to play against the best in the world in Australia.

"For me, it is great that there is Norfolk talent coming through. To see that means a lot to me."

Despite his youth, Bartram hopes he can help inspire others to take up the sport and achieve their ambitions.

"Tennis has changed my relationship with my wheelchair," he said. "I'm passionate about the sport - playing isn't a job or a chore for me and I enjoy it so much.

"It is great for the younger generation to see me, Alfie and Gordon in our chairs doing what we are doing and I hope I can have the same effect on youngsters that they had on me."