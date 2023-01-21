Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Djokovic was in visible pain throughout the third set

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Novak Djokovic struggled with more hamstring troubles as he beat Grigor Dimitrov to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open.

Djokovic received a medical timeout after he edged the opening set in a 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-4 win over the Bulgarian 27th seed.

The 35-year-old had received treatment on an existing hamstring injury in his previous match.

The nine-time winner was in visible pain throughout the third set.

Djokovic next faces Australian 22nd seed Alex de Minaur who beat France's Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets.

The Serb, who played with strapping on his left thigh, has been troubled with a hamstring injury since he won the Adelaide International title earlier this month.

He is hoping to win a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park.

Ninth seed Holger Rune also advanced in straight sets, with the Dane cruising past Frenchman Ugo Humbert.