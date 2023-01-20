Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka has never gone beyond the fourth round of the Australian Open

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her strong form at the Australian Open with victory over Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round.

The Belarusian, who is aiming for her first Grand Slam singles title, beat her Belgian former doubles partner 6-2 6-3 on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has yet to lose a match in 2023, having won the Adelaide International 1 title in the build-up to the first major of the year.

She will next face Belinda Bencic.

Swiss 12th seed Bencic reached the fourth round with a 6-2 7-5 win over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

She is on a nine-match winning streak, having won the Adelaide International 2 title earlier in January.

Karolina Pliskova and Donna Vekic also advanced to the last 16 in the women's singles on Saturday.

Former world number one Pliskova beat Russia's Varvara Gracheva 6-4 6-2, while Vekic defeated Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-2 6-2.

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 7-5 2-6 6-3 win over compatriot Marketa Vondrousova.

In the women's doubles, American pair Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula beat Wang Xinyu of China and Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 7-5 6-1 to reach the third round.