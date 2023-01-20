Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray (right) and Michael Venus lost in their second-round match on Friday

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Jamie Murray won his first-round mixed doubles match at the Australian Open after losing in the men's doubles second round on the same day.

Murray and American partner Taylor Townsend beat Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2 3-6 10-7.

Earlier he and New Zealand partner Michael Venus lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to Gonzola Escobar and Tomislav Brkic.

Briton Neal Skupski and American partner Desirae Krawczyk also advanced to the mixed doubles round of 16.

The third seeds beat Australian's John Peers and Storm Sanders 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (14-12) 10-8 in their first-round match at Melbourne Park.

The doubles had been scheduled to start on Wednesday but rain delays meant matches were pushed back a day.

In the men's tournament Briton Liam Glasspool and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara reached the last 32, beating American pair Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

All-British pairing Henry Patten and Julian Cash, who won a record 10 ATP Challenger titles together in 2022, won 6-4 7-6 (8-6) against Matwe Middelkoop and Robin Haase of the Netherlands.

In the women's doubles Britons Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls lost to Czechs Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova in their first-round match 3-6 6-3 7-5.