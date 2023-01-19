Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jessica Pegula reached the quarter-finals in 2021 and 2022 at Melbourne Park

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Third seed Jessica Pegula needed just 65 minutes to beat Marta Kostyuk and secure a place in the Australian Open fourth round.

The American is one of the favourites for the title in Melbourne and underlined her credentials with a 6-0 6-2 win over Ukraine's Kostyuk.

Pegula has dropped just 11 games on her way to the last 16.

She will face 2021 French Open singles champion Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Czech Krejcikova beat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-3.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat last year's Melbourne finalist Danielle Collins 6-2 5-7 6-2.

Rybakina could potentially face world number one Iga Swiatek next should the Pole beat Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa later on Friday.

American teenager Coco Gauff and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka are also in action on the fifth day at Melbourne Park.