Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula through to fourth round in 65 minutes
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|Australian Open 2023
|Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
|Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app
Third seed Jessica Pegula needed just 65 minutes to beat Marta Kostyuk and secure a place in the Australian Open fourth round.
The American is one of the favourites for the title in Melbourne and underlined her credentials with a 6-0 6-2 win over Ukraine's Kostyuk.
Pegula has dropped just 11 games on her way to the last 16.
She will face 2021 French Open singles champion Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the quarter-finals.
Czech Krejcikova beat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-3.
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat last year's Melbourne finalist Danielle Collins 6-2 5-7 6-2.
Rybakina could potentially face world number one Iga Swiatek next should the Pole beat Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa later on Friday.
American teenager Coco Gauff and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka are also in action on the fifth day at Melbourne Park.