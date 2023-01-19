Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the highest seed left in the men's draw at this year's Australian Open

Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his strong start to the Australian Open with a straight-set win over Tallon Griekspoor to reach the fourth round.

The Greek, the highest seed left in the men's draw, beat the 63rd-ranked Dutchman 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Tsitsipas has yet to drop a set in Melbourne as he bids for his first Grand Slam title.

He will face Jannik Sinner next after the Italian fought back from two sets down to beat Marton Fucsovics.

Sinner, seeded 15th, came through 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0 against Hungary's Fucsovics.

It is the first time in Sinner's career that he has come back from two sets down to win at a Grand Slam.

Last year's finalist Daniil Medvedev and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime are in action later on Friday.