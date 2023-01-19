Close menu

Australian Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4am in Melbourne

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Melbourne Park

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Australian Open 2023
Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app

Andy Murray produced another scarcely-believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in an epic Australian Open match finishing at 04:05 local time.

In one of the latest finishes in tennis history, Murray won 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 7-5 on a night of gruelling physical and mental endurance.

The second-round match started at 22:20 and lasted five hours 45 minutes.

It was the longest contest in 35-year-old Murray's eventful career.

The exhausted Briton remained straight-faced after taking his first match point before the two players enjoyed a warm embrace at the net.

With his mum Judy in tears in the stands, he then let out a huge roar as he contemplated one of the best comebacks of his career..

A healthy and boisterous crowd stayed inside Margaret Court Arena until the end, showing their appreciation for the efforts of both men and providing much-needed vocal support.

The match is the second latest finish in Australian Open history after a 2008 third-round match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis that ended at 04:34.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 17:21

    The guy just never gives up.

    Hats off to him.

    • Reply posted by Dave Watson, today at 17:26

      Dave Watson replied:
      How on earth did Andy manage that.An absolutely epic performance from Andy. Hats off to Kokkinakis for his part in the game

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 17:24

    No matter what, Murray is a machine, the man never knows when he's beaten, he still has it, even with a metal hip, epic win, probably one of the greatest British sportsman of all time.

    • Reply posted by elevenmeninflight, today at 17:35

      elevenmeninflight replied:
      Not probably, is the greatest British sportsmanship of all time.

  • Comment posted by terrier94, today at 17:19

    Absolutely incredible! Match of the AO so far and another unbelievable performance from Andy. No matter how he goes from here on, this has been by far his best level since his hip issues began.

    He'll never be the player he was, but to be competing like he is now with a metal hip makes him more inspirational than ever and makes that one of his best ever wins.

    A true British sporting legend!!

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:36

      Raedwulf replied:
      I am reminded of Monty Python's "Upper Class Twit of the Year" sketch - "He doesn't know when he's beaten, this boy, he doesn't know when he's winning either!"

      Well done, that lad! ;-)

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 17:25

    You can never question Andy Murray’s heart, determination and indomitable spirit, as this epic once again showed. Trailing by two sets, to a much younger opponent who was serving so well and hitting big shots, our greatest ever tennis player clawed his way back into the match.
    Quite incredible how Andy continues to do this time and time again, but what a ride he takes us on. Awesome stuff.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He has such a big heart. Well done

  • Comment posted by jcoda, today at 17:30

    I hope we can avoid the usual British/Scottish thing and just agree that Andy Murray has been box-office tennis so, so many times during his career. It can only be good for the sport.

    Where he pulls the reserves from I have no idea, but it is so, so impressive at this level.

    It's a joy to watch, a roller-coaster and total entertainment throughout. Well done to both players. What a match.

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 17:34

      overthehill replied:
      Needs to invest in a top of range wheel chair, going to need it when he's older.. great competitor.

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 17:22

    Most people in Murray's position a few years ago would have happily retired. He had achieved so much in the game and could retire as a national hero. But to see him continue to play after his injuries, not at the same level as he used to be yet competing just as hard as he always has, there's a guy who clearly just loves the sport. He continues to be a role model for all British tennis players.

    • Reply posted by Chappy, today at 17:27

      Chappy replied:
      All British sports persons! Never give up!

  • Comment posted by Jake, today at 17:20

    This metal-hipped legend is nothing short of an inspiration.

    Respect to Thanasi as well. What an incredible match.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Has the metal helped him become a better player. He is incredible

  • Comment posted by Hairy_Potter, today at 17:22

    Cue a few unpatriotic sad jealous envious HYS trolls saying he will be out next match (as they did with the last one)

    Well Done Andy! A credit to us all, so proud of you!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:31

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Playing Bautista Agut, who he famously lost to in 2019 in 5 sets - in what was thought to be the last game of his career because of hip problems.

      Bautista Agut also won in 5 sets in his last match. Should be an excellent game.

  • Comment posted by si1mc, today at 17:21

    A bona fide legend, not much else to say really.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:29

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Least stressful Andy Murray match.

  • Comment posted by Stueyg, today at 17:23

    Love him or hate him (and I'm sure we'll have all the haters on) Andy has proved himself to be an immense athlete. What a performance and what a result in front of a patriotic Aussie crowd.

  • Comment posted by Meallagh, today at 17:22

    Murray...the fighting Scot...legend

    • Reply posted by Douglas, today at 17:42

      Douglas replied:
      Brit.

  • Comment posted by rich, today at 17:30

    That was just incredible. What a sportsman, what a game, what a performance. The personification of grit and determination. Hats off to you, Sir.

  • Comment posted by seldomwrong, today at 17:25

    Sad man that I am stopped watching at a break down and 2 sets down . Checked at 5 , match still going. How good is Andy

    • Reply posted by Owen Goal, today at 17:36

      Owen Goal replied:
      At least...

      You are, literally, seldom wrong !

  • Comment posted by Squire73, today at 17:24

    Andy Murray is one of very few players who could come back from two sets down to win.

  • Comment posted by FinnDossing, today at 17:23

    Words aren't enough - man of steel.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What is his kryptonite

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 17:25

    An absolute legend, so much heart and character.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Greatest British Sportsman ever

  • Comment posted by Sam Brook, today at 17:25

    Well that was epic...from both players; well done Sir Andy Murray

    To the charmless naysayers...doing it on court with a metal hip is the best of all answers!

    2 five setters, finishing this one after 4.00am - as J Mc would say, 'You cannot be serious!'

    Get some sleep!!!...and dream with the soundtrack turned down...rolling back the years...

  • Comment posted by Red83, today at 17:23

    Give him another knighthood ! What a guy ..incredible performance

    • Reply posted by Varys, today at 17:41

      Varys replied:
      The coronation hasn’t been held yet. Sorry Charles you have to step aside!

  • Comment posted by coatser, today at 17:23

    Like him or not ..he's surely up there with the best British sportsman every .well done Murray

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is definitely the greatest British sportsman ever

  • Comment posted by Laki, today at 17:23

    Bravo Andy!

    Yet another example of determination, grit and strength. For him to be able to beat another big hitting youngster shows what a player can do if he has the belief and strength of body.

    Keep it rolling Andy!

