Australian Open 2023 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January

Andy Murray produced another scarcely-believable display to fight back from two sets down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in an epic Australian Open match finishing at 04:05 local time.

In one of the latest finishes in tennis history, Murray won 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 7-5 on a night of gruelling physical and mental endurance.

The second-round match started at 22:20 and lasted five hours 45 minutes.

It was the longest contest in 35-year-old Murray's eventful career.

The exhausted Briton remained straight-faced after taking his first match point before the two players enjoyed a warm embrace at the net.

With his mum Judy in tears in the stands, he then let out a huge roar as he contemplated one of the best comebacks of his career..

A healthy and boisterous crowd stayed inside Margaret Court Arena until the end, showing their appreciation for the efforts of both men and providing much-needed vocal support.

The match is the second latest finish in Australian Open history after a 2008 third-round match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis that ended at 04:34.

More to follow.